Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering politics in Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

FCT, Abuja - Former house of representatives speaker, Yakubu Dogara, has dismissed as unnecessary the recent criticism of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by Bala Mohammed, the governor of Bauchi state.

Governor Mohammed recently declared his ambition for the presidency in the 2027 election.

The Bauchi governor had cast aspersions on President Tinubu on account of the current economic situation in the country and the cost of living protests sparked by it.

But Dogara who is also a native of Bauchi, said Governor Mohammed lacked the moral right to criticise President Tinubu given his alleged poor performance as governor.

Dogara said in a press release titled “on Governor Bala Mohammed’s latest tirade and truculent buffoonery":

"Bauchi state is home to tested leaders who were not raised like mushrooms and who will not dare speak or operate in a manner that reveals contempt for rules, precedent, order, stability, and national cohesion.

"But Governor Bala Mohammed does not only do so; he thrives in it.”

Dogara stressed that “it is certainly not a time to engage in breaking down all the dog whistles at once in the irresponsible manner Governor Mohammed did."

Source: Legit.ng