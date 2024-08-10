On August 10, Kano state hosted a national special prayer and Qur'anic recitation to address the country’s hardship and hunger

The religious activity comes amid growing concerns about hunger and economic hardship under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, driven by rising food prices and inflation affecting many Nigerians

The economic difficulties have led to nationwide protests starting in early August 2024, with participants calling for urgent government action to tackle the cost of living crisis

Kano state - On Saturday, August 10, a national special prayer and Qur'anic recitation was held in Kano to address the issues of hardship and hunger in the country.

It was gathered that the event was conducted at various locations throughout the state.

Muslims in Kano hold prayers against hunger Photo credit: @Idrisawa/@Nigerianstories

As reported by Daily Trust, key areas where the prayer sessions took place included Yankaba, Daurawa, Gyadi-Gyadi, Hausawa Sabon Titi, Panshekara, and Tudun Murtala.

This religious activity is coming following increasing concerns about hunger and economic hardship under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

In detail, the rising food prices and inflation have significantly impacted many Nigerians, leading to widespread frustration.

This dissatisfaction, however, fueled nationwide protests, which began in early August 2024, demanding immediate action to address the escalating cost of living and to improve economic conditions.

The protests have seen widespread participation and have called for substantial government intervention to alleviate the suffering caused by hunger and economic difficulties.

Nigerians react over Kano prayer against hunger

In light of this development, some Nigerians have expressed mixed feelings via X social media about resorting to prayers instead of working out feasible reforms.

@bruzieee said:

"God give us brain to think and solve our issues but we still dey pray."

@innocent_nwile said:

"They should not pray they should go to farm in their numbers ask the state government and local governments to assist them with farm implements, that's when the prayers will be answered in six months time. Religion has been misused and indeed has done more harm especially to the gullible masses."

@Amazingxena1 said:

"Yes, sheepishly sit there and pray while your leaders develop potbellies from eating too much. Even their pets feed better than some Nigerians."

@mukhtaaru said:

"Best decision. May Allah accept it in a positive way amin"

The video below:

