Deputy House spokesperson Philip Agbese responded to former President Olusegun Obasanjo's criticism, stating that the current House is different from his era

Agbese denied the former president's allegations, calling his claims "unfounded" and "totally wrong"

The lawmaker also highlighted the differences between the current administration and Obasanjo's tenure

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

Abuja, FCT - The deputy spokesperson of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, has responded to former President Olusegun Obasanjo's criticism, saying the current House is different from his era and has maintained accountability and transparency.

Obasanjo had accused the National Assembly of fixing its salaries and allowances instead of allowing the Revenue Mobilisation and Fiscal Responsibility Commission to perform this duty.

Deputy House spokesperson Philip Agbese responded to former President Olusegun Obasanjo's allegations. Photo credit: Ernest Ankomah

Source: Getty Images

"With all due respect, you know it's not right; it is not right for me to be the one to determine what I pay myself; it is immoral, and you are doing it; the Senate is doing it.

"And in some cases, the executive gives you N200 million you are not entitled to," Obasanjo was quoted as saying.

Obasanjo's allegations "unfounded" - Agbese

Agbese stated that Obasanjo's claims are unfounded, adding the current House, under Speaker Tajudeen Abass, has strived to maintain the highest level of accountability and transparency.

According to him, Obasanjo was using the past to pass judgment on the present, adding that this was wrong and unfounded.

He highlighted the differences between the current administration and Obasanjo's tenure, saying President Bola Tinubu's leadership is marked by partnership and collaboration.

He also praised Speaker Abass for his accountability and leadership.

"We know what Tinubu wants for Nigeria, and supporting the President to deliver on the Renewed Hope Agenda is the best for the country," he said.

Agbese speaks on Obasanjo's alleged bribery attempt

Agbese also recalled the allegations that Obasanjo attempted to bribe National Assembly members during his tenure.

"Obasanjo tried, albeit unsuccessfully, to bribe members of the National Assembly in his time to support positions that were not in line with the Constitution.

"That informed his decision to amend the Constitution through the backdoor which was rejected by the majority," he said.

Nevertheless, the deputy spokesman denied allegations that members received N100 million and N200 million under the current administration.

He advised Obasanjo to focus on traditional media and stop patronising social media hoaxes, emphasising the need to support President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda for the country's benefit.

Agbese commended Speaker Abass for his leadership and accountability, saying he has earned the respect of members through his commitment to excellence and due process.

He also contrasted the current Senate President, Goodwill Akpabio, with those who served during Obasanjo's era, highlighting the positive changes in leadership.

Senate reacts to Obasanjo's allegations

Similarly, the Senate has vehemently denied Obasanjo's allegations that it is involved in determining its salaries or receiving special fiscal packages from the presidency.

In a statement released by Senate Spokesman Yemi Adaramodu (APC, Ekiti South) on Sunday, August 11, in Abuja, the Senate described the allegations as an attempt to “crucify the legislature by the centurions of political hypocrisy.”

Adaramodu stressed that no Senator had received any financial patronage from the presidency.

Source: Legit.ng