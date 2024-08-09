PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the old video of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appealing to Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu tried to pull the wool over the eyes of Nigerians with the old video on the #Endbadgovernance protests.

Atiku said Tinubu and his media handlers attempted to distract Nigerians by portraying the president as being compassionate.

The media adviser to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Paul Ibe, said this in a statement issued in Abuja, on Thursday, August 8, Vanguard reports.

Ibe described the use of an old video as a cover-up for Tinubu’s poor outing during the national broadcast on the #Endbadgovernance protests.

“Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, made a post on his X handle telling the country that the video clip that was posted on the President’s handle, “is not a new video. It’s a clip from a broadcast he made last year.” What a wawu!

According to The Punch, Atiku added that Tinubu’s government has adopted propaganda as a state policy.

“For a start, what the Tinubu presidency did with the old video is to pull the wool over the eyes of Nigerians, to distract them. It’s a mannerism that is symptomatic of this presidency. This president and his media managers are a class act in propaganda."

Atiku’s media aide said an old video of President Tinubu appealing to Nigerians shows the current government flip-flops and trial-and-error policies.

“The flip-flopping episode that played out in the management of the President’s social media handle typifies the Tinubu administration’s policy flip-flops and trial-and-error policies.”

Presidency reacts to viral ‘Tinubu speaks’ statement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the presidency urged Nigerians to ignore the text of an alleged broadcast said to have been made by President Tinubu.

The Special Adviser Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, said the fake text is the handiwork of mischief makers.

Onanuga said those behind the document are bent on sowing confusion and chaos in the country as President Tinubu has not made any broadcast

