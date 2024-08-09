PDP chieftain Bode George has expressed concerns over the claims by the federal government on fuel subsidy removal and payment

This is in reaction to President Tinubu's nationwide broadcast to Nigerians on Sunday, August 4, in which Tinubu said his decision to remove fuel subsidies was necessary

George condemned the secrecy surrounding the oil sector and urged the government to disclose its dealings

Bode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has called for transparency and accountability in the oil and gas sector.

Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his inaugural address on May 29, 2023, had declared that fuel subsidy “was gone.”

This development has led to a hike in the pump price of petrol from about N200 to over N600 per litre.

Fuel subsidy removal: "Nigerians deserve to know the truth"

But George, addressing a press conference in his Lagos office on Thursday, August 8, urged the federal government led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to be honest with Nigerians regarding the payment of fuel subsidies, The Punch reported.

The former deputy national chairman of the PDP said the ”back-and-forth” position of the federal government on the removal of subsidy on premium motor spirit, popularly called petrol has thrown Nigerians into confusion.

He noted that citizens of the country deserve to know the truth, The Sun reported.

Speaking further, George emphasised that Nigerians had the right to know the true state of affairs in the sector.

“The federal government needs to be transparent. One day, we’re told there’s a subsidy, and the next day, it’s gone—Nigerians deserve the truth.

“This constant back-and-forth is confusing. Where is the transparency? Who can we trust?” George questioned.

The PDP chieftain also criticised the federal government’s decision to sell crude oil to Dangote’s refinery in naira, calling it disastrous for the country’s already volatile economy.”

Subsidy removal: George spoke as Tinubu insists no going back on subsidy removal

Meanwhile, George's statement came on the heels of the nationwide protests.

Legit.ng reported that one of the demands of the ongoing hardship protest is the reinstatement of the fuel subsidy regime.

But Tinubu, in his Sunday broadcast, ruled out the possibility of returning the fuel subsidy.

“Fuel subsidy is back,” says Obasanjo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported, former military head of state and president, Olusegun Obasanjo, has faulted the removal of fuel subsidy by Tinubu's government.

In a recent interview, Obasanjo argued that Tinubu's government should have first considered the hardship the subsidy removal would cause people and how to ameliorate them.

Obasanjo condemned the style adopted by Tinubu and maintained that with the current inflation rate, the subsidy that was removed is not gone but has returned back.

