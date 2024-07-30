Samuel Ortom on Tuesday, July 30, lost out in his attempt to prevent the Benue Government from probing his administration’s finances

On Tuesday, July 30, a High Court, Makurdi division, dismissed the applications filed by the former governor of Benue, Samuel Ortom, stopping the Benue State Government from probing him.

Legit.ng reports that Governor Hyacinth Alia constituted two commissions of inquiry to investigate Ortom.

Irked by the decision to probe him, Ortom sued the Benue government, attorney general, and members of the commission, challenging their competence to check his administration’s finances.

"Ortom's suit lacked merit", Court ruled

Delivering a ruling on the case on Tuesday, Justice Tertsea Asue, dismissed the two originating motions and an application for extension of time instituted by counsel to Ortom, Maduabuchi Uba, for lack of merit, PremiumTimes reported.

Justice Asue held that the applicant’s case was statute-barred. He held that the applicant also failed to seek leave of court before filing the originating motion which seeks to bring his suit before the court.

"There was nothing in the Public Officers Protection Law or the rules of court that provided for an extension of time to file an action out of time.

"Both actions did not follow the required due process of law," the judge ruled.

“Alia can’t probe me”: Ortom brags

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Samuel Ortom lambasted his successor, his successor for initiating a lawsuit against his government.

The former Benue Governor Ortom maintained that Governor Hyacinth Alia cannot probe him because the state's auditor general had already investigated his administration.

Legit.ng reported that the court in Makurdi earlier halted Governor Hyacinth Alia's commission of inquiry from probing Ortom.

