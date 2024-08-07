Breaking: Tinubu Appoints Mandate Secretary for Wike-Led FCTA, Details Emerge
- Abdullahi Suleiman Ango has been appointed as the mandate secretary for the newly established Youth Development Secretariat in the FCTA
- President Tinubu announced his appointment on Wednesday, August 7, via a statement signed by spokesman for the FCT Minister, Anthony Ogunleye
- Ogunleye noted that the Youth Development Secretariat would serve as a robust administrative structure to coordinate youth-related matters in the FCT
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Abdullahi Suleiman Ango as Mandate Secretary for the newly established Youth Development Secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).
Wike gets new appointee
The spokesman for the FCT Minister, Anthony Ogunleye, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, August 7.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
According to the statement, the appointment was strategic and marked a significant milestone in the administration’s ongoing efforts to prioritise youth development and empowerment in the nation's capital territory, Channels TV reported.
As reported ThisDay, the youth development secretariat will provide the administrative structure that will coordinate youth related matters in the FCT.
Also, the statement disclosed that the secretariat will serve as a veritable platform for the implementation of youth policies and programmes as well as training for skill acquisition, entrepreneurship, and leadership.
Who is Abdullahi Suleiman Ango?
Ogunleye said Ango brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to youth advocacy to this vital role, The Nation reported.
“His extensive background in public administration and his previous contributions to youth empowerment initiatives make him an ideal choice to lead this new secretariat.
“He hails from Kuje in the FCT and holds a BSc degree in International Studies from ABU Zaria, a master’s degree in International Relations from Nasarawa State University and is currently pursuing a doctorate degree in Peace and Conflict Studies from Nasarawa State University,” the statement read.
Wike begs FCT youths to shun hardship protest
In another development, Legit.ng reported that FCT minister Nyesom Wike, has made a U-turn after stating that the FCT was not available for any protest.
Wike has appealed to Nigerian youths in the nation's capital to shelve the planned nationwide protest against hardship.
He urged the youths to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as he continues to do his best to move the nation forward.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Esther Odili (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Esther Odili is a journalist and a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng with 6+ years of experience. Before joining Legit.ng, Esther has worked with other reputable media houses, such as the New Telegraph newspaper and Galaxy Television. She Holds OND and HND in Mass Communication from NIJ, where she was recognized as the best student in print journalism in 2018. Email: esther.odili@corp.legit.ng.