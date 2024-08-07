Abdullahi Suleiman Ango has been appointed as the mandate secretary for the newly established Youth Development Secretariat in the FCTA

President Tinubu announced his appointment on Wednesday, August 7

Ogunleye noted that the Youth Development Secretariat would serve as a robust administrative structure to coordinate youth-related matters in the FCT

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Abdullahi Suleiman Ango as Mandate Secretary for the newly established Youth Development Secretariat in the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

Tinubu announces new appointment in Wike-led FCTA. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Wike gets new appointee

The spokesman for the FCT Minister, Anthony Ogunleye, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, August 7.

According to the statement, the appointment was strategic and marked a significant milestone in the administration’s ongoing efforts to prioritise youth development and empowerment in the nation's capital territory, Channels TV reported.

As reported ThisDay, the youth development secretariat will provide the administrative structure that will coordinate youth related matters in the FCT.

Also, the statement disclosed that the secretariat will serve as a veritable platform for the implementation of youth policies and programmes as well as training for skill acquisition, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

Who is Abdullahi Suleiman Ango?

Ogunleye said Ango brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to youth advocacy to this vital role, The Nation reported.

“His extensive background in public administration and his previous contributions to youth empowerment initiatives make him an ideal choice to lead this new secretariat.

“He hails from Kuje in the FCT and holds a BSc degree in International Studies from ABU Zaria, a master’s degree in International Relations from Nasarawa State University and is currently pursuing a doctorate degree in Peace and Conflict Studies from Nasarawa State University,” the statement read.

