Edo, Benin City - A civil society group, Edolites For Peace and Progress, led by Adesua Odigie, has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of attempting to exploit ongoing hunger protests in Edo state for political gain.

In a statement issued on Saturday, August 3, the group alleged that the APC is trying to undermine the PDP-led government in Edo state by manipulating the protests aimed at addressing poverty and hunger.

Nigerians are staging a protest over hardship and bad governance, tagged #EndBadGovernment, in Ikeja to Ojota, Lagos, Nigeria, on Thursday, August 1, 2024. Photo: Adekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Nationwide protest: Group condemns APC's alleged actions

Ms Odigie described the APC's alleged actions as a desperate measure to discredit the PDP government.

The group further accused the APC of attempting to divert attention from the real issues and incite unrest.

It urged the APC to cease its alleged manipulative actions and engage in constructive dialogue to address the state's economic challenges.

Ms Odigie's words:

“It has come to our attention that the APC is actively trying to co-opt and manipulate the legitimate grievances of the protesters."

Group calls for support for PDP-led government

Edolites For Peace and Progress also expressed support for the PDP-led government's initiatives to tackle the state's issues and appealed for unity among Edo residents to build a prosperous future.

“In these challenging times, it is vital for all stakeholders to unite and work together for the betterment of Edo state," the statement added.

Source: Legit.ng