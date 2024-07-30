Funso Doherty, a chieftain of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) in Lagos, has defected to the PDP

The influential politician hinged the decision to join the PDP on his governorship ambition, and the need for a united front to unseat the ruling APC in Lagos state

Doherty ran for governor of Lagos State under the ADC platform at the 2023 gubernatorial election

Funso Doherty, a former governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2023 gubernatorial election held in Lagos state, has dumped the party and joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The influential politician confirmed his defection to the PDP in a statement he personally signed and shared on his X page on Monday, July 29, 2024. He also attached his resignation letter from the ADC, dated July 22, 2024.

Doherty: "Lagos needs govt that touches lives"

According to Doherty, he joined the PDP to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and to unseat the party that has ruled the state since 1999.

Buttressing his point, Doherty, who explained that his decision to defect to the PDP, was in the belief that the state needs a strong, credible alternative for voters, lamented the lack of some basic amenities in the state.

Funso Doherty tweeted:

"After extensive consultations, I have resigned from the ADC and joined the PDP. With humility and an appreciation of the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead, I look forward to working collectively to build the Lagos of our dreams."

Nigerians react as Funso Doherty joins PDP

Legit.ng captured some reactions on X;

@TheoAbuAgada tweeted:

"Yes!!! Welcome to the largest political party."

@irepbdg_ tweeted:

"Smart move."

@espeezeal

"Funsho Doherty X GRV 2027.

"Walk with me."

@Morris_Monye tweeted:

"The PDP in Lagos is dead.

"There is much work to be done."

@Kendulite tweeted:

"PDP is the only party that mean well for Nigeria. Like it or not."

Source: Legit.ng