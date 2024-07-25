Daniel Bwala, the former spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar's 2023 Presidential Campaign, has announced his return to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Bwala emphasized unity and collaboration for the country's betterment, likening it to planning a wedding and rejoining his original party

The Atiku's ex-aide expressed his total commitment to President Tinubu and claimed that the proposed nationwide protest was politically motivated

Abuja, FCT - Daniel Bwala, the former spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar's Presidential Campaign in the 2023 elections, has recently announced his return to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Bwala announced to journalists at the Aso Rock Villa on Wednesday, July 24, after meeting President Bola Tinubu.

Atiku's ex-aideBwala announces commitment to President Tinubu Photo credit:@DeeOneAyekooto

Source: Twitter

Bwala said:

"I have officially left PDP and am planning to join APC," he said. "It's like planning a wedding; you notify friends, relatives, and well-wishers. I am on my way to APC, where I have always belonged.

"We were in APC for eight years, and my efforts and support are well-known. I left due to differences but am back now. It's not about the party but about coming together as a country to ensure our survival and a good trajectory."

I'm fully committed to Tinubu, says Bwala

Speaking further, the Atiku's ex-aide expressed his full commitment to supporting the President, as reported by Daily Trust.

He said:

“When that time for politics comes, those who are there will do. But I am fully committed to President Bola Tinubu, and in the coming days I will do my official re-entry to APC.”

Hardship protest political, says Bwala

Bwala also asserted that the proposed nationwide protest is politically motivated and potentially influenced by foreign interests seeking to exploit Nigeria's economic difficulties, Daily Independent reported.

He added:

"We have always been focused on addressing issues like suffering, unemployment, entrepreneurship, and overall economic and security improvements.

"But now, the mainstream and social media are filled with calls to bring down the government and demand President Bola Tinubu's resignation. Such language clearly indicates a political motive, with meetings being held to unseat the President."

Nigerians speak

Following Bwala's defection, Nigerians have taken to social media (Facebook) to express their approval and disapproval of this development.

Etuele Jerry said:

"Nor be hungry dey make politicians dey cross carpet from one party to another without shame but they expect the masses to bear the same hunger they themselves cannot bear."

Olaniran Hollalekan said:

"Atiku isn’t smart enough he should have known better. Tinubu planted Bwala to Pdp and planted Pat and Okupe to LP."

Derick Osaigbovo said:

"U know this man can talk very well, he can defend devil against God if allowed,so they need him to help them talk and defend their lies, etc....he has a big task ahead of him."

Izuchukwu O Great said:

"Upon the incompetent of this APC of a party politicians are returning back to it, that's to show they don't have the interest of the nation in mind but there own pockets."

Shaibu dumps PDP, returns to APC

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the reinstated deputy governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has finally dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Shaibu officially rejoined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benin City, the state capital, on Saturday, July 20.

Source: Legit.ng