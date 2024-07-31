Bode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has rejected claims that he advised South-West youths not to join the planned protests

A post was spread widely which falsely attributed to George, warning against participation in street protests and citing potential violence

Femi Obaparusi, George's personal assistant, confirmed that the post, which included a misleading signature, was not authored by George

Lagos, Nigeria - Bode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has debunked news that he advised youths in the southwest geopolitical zone not to participate in the planned protest.

Recently, a post attributed to George circulated on WhatsApp, advising Nigerians in the South-West to avoid participating in street protests.

PDP chieftain, Bode George clears air on planned hardship protest Photo credit: @abati1990/@NigerianStories

The message cautioned that the upcoming demonstration could result in loss of life and property damage similar to the #EndSARS protests, as reported by TheCable.

The message reads thus:

"Here we are in 2024, and the situation remains the same. We are demanding that the sitting President provide a report on 60 years of decay within just one year," the post states.

"It is crucial for the South, particularly the South-West where the President hails from, to make a statement now. Will you support your own or oppose him? I believe we should stand with our own, and the entire South should also stand by their son."

Bode George debunks hardship protest claims

When reached for comment, Femi Obaparusi, George's personal assistant, said that his principal did not write the letter attributed to him, which concluded with "Dr. Bode Gbore, wrote this from Abuja on July 26th, 2024 at 0630 hours."

FG urged to provide adequate security during protest

As reported by Vanguard, the PDP chieftain urged the Federal Government to seek a peaceful resolution in anticipation of the planned protest scheduled for August 1.

He also warned that Nigeria is on the brink of collapse, and poor management of the protest could lead to widespread chaos.

Legit.ng gathered that the post was originally published by a Facebook user named Bode Gbore on July 26.

The post was subsequently circulated on WhatsApp and misleadingly presented as being authored by George, the former military governor of Ondo State.

