Boko Haram fighters have carried out a fresh attack in Konduga local government area of Borno state

Reports making the rounds on Sunday, July 28, disclosed that the suspected terrorists attacked a police station in the Konduga area, killed two officers on duty, and carted away with weapons

Abbas Ali Abari, the chairman of Konduga LGA, confirmed the attack and shared further details

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have attacked Jakana Police station in Konduga local government area of Borno state.

According to reports, the terrorists killed a policeman and a woman while carting away arms and ammunition.

According to security sources, the insurgents also set ablaze two patrol vehicles and a motorcycle, Daily Trust reported on Sunday, July 28.

It was gathered that the attackers, who took the security operatives by surprise, arrived at the police station on Sunday afternoon and engaged in a gun duel with the officers for two hours.

“They overpowered them and gained access into the police station and looted arms and ammunition and destroyed 2 patrol vehicles.”

“One of the vehicles belong to the police and the other for the members of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF)” a source said.

Chairman of Konduga LGA, Hon Abbas Ali Abari, confirmed the attack. He insisted that he did not have details of casualties at press time and promised to provide further details as soon as he gets them.

The chairman told Vanguard newspaper that:

“Yes I received a distress call that Boko Haram Terrorists attacked Jakana Police station last night. I am speaking with the Divisional Police Officer, and whenever I get the details I will furnish you.”

Police react to Boko Haram attack in Borno

Efforts to speak with the police public relations officer, Borno state command, Nahun Kenneth, is yet to release an official statement regarding the attack.

Jakana, which is situated along Damaturu -Maiduguri expressway, is about 45 kilometers away from Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

Boko Haram terrorists, family members surrender

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Military is making progress in the battle against terrorism under Tinubu's government.

Reports making the round disclosed that 69 Boko Haram terrorists and their families have surrendered to the Multinational Joint Task Force authorities in Cameroon and Niger in a fresh operation.

The spokesperson of the task force, Abubakar Abdullahi, confirmed the development in a statement released to the press and shared further details.

