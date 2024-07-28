In Ogwashi-Uku, Delta State, unidentified political thugs set fire to the home of Azubuike Christian Uwechue, a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ward secretary

Ogwashi-Uku, Delta state - Some unidentified political thugs have set fire to the home of former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ward secretary, Azubuike Christian Uwechue, in Delta State.

Reports have it that Azubuike, who is a grassroots mobilizer, clashed with party leaders over accusations of anti-party activities and taking money from opposition party members.

Following these accusations, the attack was carried out on the evening of Saturday, July 27, in the Ogwashi-Uku area.

Eyewitness recounts ordeal

An eyewitness, Collins Ibieneye, described how the assailants stormed Azubuike’s residence, climbed over the fence, and vandalized window glass and other valuables.

Collins stated that the thugs were armed with gasoline, foam, axes, Dane guns, cutlasses, and other dangerous weapons during the attack.

Collins said:

“They assaulted three individuals they found inside the house, including two young women. One of the assailants took a laptop and two pairs of sneakers while another recorded the incident on video.

"The assailants threatened to return and burn down the entire building if Azubuike continued to interfere in the matters of the Peoples Democratic Party in the Aniocha Local Government chapter and the state as a whole."

Party leaders burnt my residence, Delta PDP chieftain alleges

Reacting to this incident, the PDP chieftain claimed that a recent attack on his residence by political thugs, which led to the death of a relative, was masterminded by aggrieved party leaders.

Azubuike alleges that disgruntled party leaders were behind the violent assault on his home in the Ogwashi-Uku area.

He said:

“They shot at my house, smashed my front door, and destroyed properties worth millions.”

