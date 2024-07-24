Presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, has reacted to the N5 billion suit filed against him by Peter Obi for accusing him of being behind the planned hunger protests

Onanuga said he is not afraid of the lawsuit and he is battle-ready to meet with Obi and his lawyers in court

The former presidential candidate issued a 72-hour ultimatum to Onanuga to make a public apology or face a defamation suit

FCT, Abuja - Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser on Information and Strategy to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said he is waiting for the letter threatening him with an N5 billion suit for accusing Peter Obi of being responsible for the planned nationwide hunger protests.

Legit.ng recalls that Obi issued a 72-hour ultimatum to Onanuga to make a public apology or face a defamation suit for linking him to a planned nationwide protest.

Onanuag says he is ready to meet with Obi and his lawyers in court Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

The presidential aide said he is yet to receive the letter from Obi’s lawyer demanding him to apologise to the former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 general election.

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @aonanuga1956 on Tuesday, July 23.

Onanuga said he is not afraid of any lawsuit and he is ready to meet with Obi and his lawyer in court.

He wrote:

“I am still waiting for the letter from Peter Obi’s lawyer threatening a N5 billion suit and demanding an apology to Peter Obi over the planned ‘revolution’.

“Let me just tell Obi and his lawyer: I am not afraid of any legal action. We shall meet in court.”

Legit.ng reported that Obi's supporters were accused of sponsoring the planned nationwide protest and the former Anambra state governor should be held responsible.

Onanuga said Obi's supporters are angered that their candidate lost to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He listed other sponsors, including renowned political economist Pat Utomi and former Lagos governorship candidate Babatunde Gbadamosi.

Tinubu’s ministers meet over planned protest

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu and ministers met behind closed-door over the planned protests over hunger and economic hardship.

The emergency meeting has over 40 ministers in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet in attendance on Wednesday, July 24.

This is coming a day after President Tinubu urged the youths to shelve their hunger and hardship protests against his administration.

