The Rivers Assembly lawmakers loyal to Nyesom Wike have taken a decision threatening Governor Fubara's government

The Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Martin Amaewhule, on Monday seized Rivers revenue account following the expiration of the 7-day deadline given to Fubara to resubmit the 2024 budget

This move by pro-Wike lawmakers will prevent Governor Fubara from spending any money on behalf of the state

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

On Monday, July 15, the Martin Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly shut down all government expenditures until Governor Siminalayi Fubara presented his budget before the House.

Lawmakers loyal to Wike takes action against Fubara's govt. Photo credit: Sir Siminalayi Fubara, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Source: Facebook

Amaewhule-Led Assembly tackles Fubara

This decision by the lawmakers loyal to Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), follows a seven-day ultimatum given to the governor by the House last Monday to resubmit the 2024 budget.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

However, on Wednesday, July 10, Fubara said he had moved on with the 2024 budget and noted that the pro-Wike lawmakers who defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), have lost their seats.

But on Monday, July 15, the Leader of the House, Major Jack, raised the motion informing the House about the expiration of the seven-day ultimatum given to the governor to present the 2024 budget before the House.

After deliberation, the House voted to shut down the Rivers State Consolidated Revenue Account thus preventing Governor Fubara’s administration from spending any money on behalf of the state, Channels TV reported.

Recall that Fubara and the Wike have been engaged in a protracted fight that has lasted months.

Interestingly, the move by the lawmaker has further worsened the battle for the sole leadership of Rivers state.

What Wike should do to stop Rivers crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the clash between pro-Wike lawmakers and Governor Fubara had further worsened the political tensions in Rivers state.

Comrade Usman Okai, a prominent figure in Nigeria and chieftain of the PDP, advised Nyesom Wike and Governor Siminalayi Fubara to prioritize the interest of Rivers state and make peace.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Okai listed suggestions to prevent further division, including Wike reconciling with Fubara or leaving the PDP if reconciliation fails.

Source: Legit.ng