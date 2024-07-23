The lawmakers loyal to Nyesom Wike in Rivers Assembly have intensified efforts to frustrate Siminalayi Fubara's government

This time around, they targeted the caretaker committee chairmen of the state's 23 LGA and ordered the police to arrest them

The Martin Amaewhule-led assembly alleged that the Caretaker Committees inaugurated by Governor Fubara were only masquerading

The Martin Amaewhule-led Rivers State House of Assembly has directed the police to arrest persons parading themselves as the caretaker committee chairmen of the state's 23 local government areas.

Rivers crisis: Why police should arrest CTC chairmen

The lawmakers, who are allies of the former Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike, frowned at the continued stay in office of the Caretaker Committee Chairmen (CTC) despite a Supreme Court judgement declaring them illegal, Channels TV reported.

As reported by The Nation, the lawmakers also asked the police to immediately withdraw policemen attached to these caretaker chairmen following Governor Siminialayi Fubara's refusal to dissolve the illegal caretaker committees in obedience to the Supreme Court judgement.

“Some impostors are parading themselves as caretaker committee chairmen and members in the 23 local governments. Mr Speaker this worries me because this House amended the law of Local Governments in the state directing that only elected Local Government officials shall be the ones responsible for local government activities,” Ignatius Onwuka said.

The chairman of the House Committee on local governments Ignatius Onwuka added:

“These impostors are going around the local governments parading themselves and harassing innocent men and women, imposing levies and rates. So, for us as a House, we felt we should bring the activities of these impostors to your notice.”

This came a few days after the Oko-Jumbo-led faction claimed that Amaewhule and 24 others were no longer members of the house, calling on INEC to conduct by-elections to fill their place in the house.

Pro-Wike lawmakers lose bid to stop Fubara

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the crisis rocking the Rivers state assembly has worsened following the move by pro-Wike lawmakers targeted against Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The Martin Amaewhule-led Rivers Assembly had moved to stop Fubara from spending the state's fund.

However, a court rejected the suit sponsored by Wike lawmakers and refused to halt all expenditures by Governor Fubara.

