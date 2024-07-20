The reinstated Edo state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu has alleged that Governor Godwin Obaseki orchestrated Thursday’s attack in Benin City

Shaibu alleged that Governor Obaseki was keeping true to his earlier promise to destroy him for declaring to contest the Edo governorship election

According to Shaibu, he got intel that Governor Obaseki told his men that they must not allow me into town

Benin City, Edo state - The reinstated deputy governor of Edo state, Philip Shaibu, said Governor Godwin Obaseki was responsible for the alleged assassination attempt on his life in Benin City on Thursday, July 18.

Shaibu said Governor Obaseki ordered the gunmen to deny him entrance into the state.

He stated during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Friday, July 19.

He said he got information from reliable sources that Obaseki ordered his men to bar him from entering the state.

Shaibu said Nigeria’s constitution does not allow anybody to bar him from entering Edo state as the deputy governor.

“Yesterday, I got intel that the governor has told his men that they must not allow me into town. I am a free-born of Edo State, nobody can stop me from entering Edo State.”

He further stated that Governor Obaseki said he would destroy him when he declared his intention to run for the Edo governorship election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Shaibu alleged that Obaseki kept true to his earlier promise to destroy him by orchestrating Thursday’s attack in Benin City

“I didn’t know he (Obaseki) would harm them (gunmen) that much. I remember the governor saying during this crisis when I declared to contest for the governor that if I continued, he would destroy me.

“With what happened yesterday, it was obvious that it was an orchestrated attempt to actualise that statement that he was going to destroy me.”

