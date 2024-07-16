Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano state has filed a fresh lawsuit against APC chairman Abdullahi Ganduje

Kano government dragged Ganduje and his erstwhile Commissioner for Justice, Musa Lawan, to court over allegations of criminal conspiracy, and misappropriation of funds

In the charge sheet released to the press on Tuesday, July 16, the state government said it intends to present four witnesses

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Kano state government, led by Abba Kabir Yusuf, has filed fresh charges against Abdullahi Ganduje, the immediate past governor of the state and national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), before a Kano State High Court.

Kano Governor Abba Yusuf filed fresh lawsuit against Ganduje over alleged ‘N240m fraud’. Photo credit: Abba Kabir Yusuf, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

Source: Facebook

Ganduje dragged to court over ‘N240m fraud’

According to the charge sheet sighted released to the press on Tuesday, July 16, Ganduje and former attorney-general of the state, Musa Lawan, are 1st and 2nd defendants, respectively.

As reported by The Punch, Ganduje was charged on four counts alongside Lawan. The offences border on criminal conspiracy, abuse of office and misappropriation, contrary to Section 308 and punishable under Section 309 of the Penal Code (as amended) CAP 105, Vol. 2, the Laws of Kano state of Nigeria.

As reported by The Cable, the duo were alleged to have misappropriated, diverted and converted the sum of N240 million belonging to the state.

The duo are standing trial for;

“dishonestly, fraudulently and without reasonable justification, in the abuse of your respective officers, conspired between yourselves, misappropriated, diverted and converted the sum of Two Hundred and Forty million naira to finance purely personal and private case for your own personal and private benefit thereby causing wrongful gain to yourselves and wrongful loss to the Government and people of Kano State.”

Recall that in April, the Kano government filed an bordering on bribery, misappropriation, and diversion of public funds against Ganduje; Hafsat, his wife; Umar Abdullahi Umar, his son; and five others.

However, no date has been fixed for the commencement of the new trial.

Kano governor Yusuf sends message to Ganduje

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Yusuf of Kano told Ganduje that he would not be leaving the NNPP.

Ganduje earlier enjoined Yusuf to join the APC. But in a statement via his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the governor said leaving one's political party is like leaving a home and moving to another.

Yusuf said there are established procedures for defection, adding that Ganduje, being a former governor and deputy governor, should be well acquainted with these protocols.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng