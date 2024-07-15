President Bola Tinubu has reinstated former President Muihammadu Buhari's appointee, Professor Nenibarini Zabbey, who was sacked on Saturday, July 13

Buhari appointed Professor Zabbey in his last month in office in May 2023 and was yet to spend up to four years as his tenure requirement before Tinubu announced his replacement on Saturday

Following Zabbey's sack by Tinubu, MASOP has threatened to shut the office of HYPREP in Port Harcourt should the professor not be reinstated

President Bola Tinubu has reinstated Professor Nenibarini Zabbey, the former and sacked appointee of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari, as the project coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP).

According to the presidency, Tinubu's decision came after a performance review of the HYPREP Project Coordinator, which concluded that Professor Zabbey is fit to continue discharging his functions in accordance with the project's regulations.

The reinstatement takes immediate effect, as directed by the President, and Professor Zabbey will resume his duties as HYPREP's Project Coordinator, overseeing the project's activities to remediate hydrocarbon pollution in the affected regions.

Professor Nenibarini Zabbey was reinstated just a day after HYPREP, a federal government agency responsible for addressing hydrocarbon pollution in Ogoni communities in Rivers State, was criticized for initially sacking him.

Zabbey's initial removal was met with opposition, particularly from the Movement for the Survival of Ogoni People (MOSOP). MOSOP had threatened to seal the HYPREP office in Port Harcourt if Zabbey was not reinstated, citing concerns about the appointment of Olufemi Adekanmbi, a former Ondo State commissioner, as the new coordinator.

The reinstatement of Zabbey appears to be a response to the criticism and pressure from MOSOP and other stakeholders, highlighting the importance of community involvement and support in HYPREP's remediation efforts.

Professor Zabbey was one of the appointees appointed by former President Buhari in the wee hours of his administration. Buhari announced his appointment in early May 2023, a few weeks before the end of his tenure.

Following his appointment, the OGONI Environment Watch (OEW) commended the former president for the move, saying Buhari genuinely loves the Ogoni people.

