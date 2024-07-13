Dr. Mainasara Umar Kogo has merged as the new chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT)

President Tinubu announced Kogo's appointment on Saturday, July 13

Ngelale also announced the appointment of Omolola Oloworaran as the DG of the National Pension Commission (PenCom) and four others

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved Dr. Mainasara Umar Kogo's appointment as Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

This was made known in a statement signed by Ajuri Ngelale and released to the press on Saturday, July 13.

Tinubu described "Dr. Kogo as a seasoned lawyer and analyst in the fields of law, security, economy, politics, and international diplomacy."

Ngelale said:

"President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Dr. Mainasara Umar Kogo as the Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT).

"Dr. Kogo is a seasoned lawyer and analyst in the fields of law, security, economy, politics, and international diplomacy."

Full details of 5 other appointees

Dada Olusegun, President Tinubu's special assistant on social media, shared the statement on his X page on Saturday.

According to Dada, Tinubu also approved the appointment of five other persons.

2. Mr. Cornelius Oluwasegun Adebayo as CEO of NALDA

Ngelale disclosed in a statement that President Bola Tinubu confirmed the appointment of Cornelius Oluwasegun Adebayo as the new executive secretary/chief executive officer of the National Agricultural Land Development Authority (NALDA).

"Mr. Adebayo is an engineer and also a community and social development expert."

3. Mr. Jobson Ewalefoh as DG of ICRC

The statement also noted that President Bola Tinubu appointed Jobson Ewalefoh as the new director-general of the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

"Mr. Ewalefoh is a professional with years of experience in government and development organizations, in addition to expertise in public-private partnerships, public policy reform and development.

"The appointment is subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate," Ngelale said.

4. Ms. Omolola Bridget Oloworaran as DG of PenCom

Also, Ms. Omolola Bridget Oloworaran was appointed as the new director-general of the National Pension Commission (PenCom).

President Tinubu disclosed this in a statement on Saturday signed by Ngelale.

"Ms. Oloworaran is a finance and banking expert with many years of experience.

"The appointment is subject to the confirmation of the Nigerian Senate," Ngelale said.

5. Mr. Oluwaseun Faleye as MD/CEO of NSITF

Ngelale also confirmed in a statement that President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Oluwaseun Faleye as the new managing director/chief executive officer of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF).

"Mr. Faleye is a legal and corporate finance specialist.

"President Tinubu has also approved the appointment of Mrs. Mojisolaoluwa Kehinde Alli-Macaulay as the Executive Director (Operations) of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF)," Ngelale stated.

6. Ajimobi as SSA to the president on Livestock Development

Tinubu in a statement also appointed Idris Ajimobi as the senior special assistant to the president on Livestock Development (Office of the President).

"President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Mr. Idris Ajimobi as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Livestock Development (Office of the President).

"The appointment follows the recent inauguration of the Presidential Committee on Implementation of Livestock Reforms and the establishment of a new Ministry of Livestock Development," Ngelale stated.

