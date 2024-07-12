The former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai has explained that his recent quotes that “from God, we all came, and to Him we shall all return” was being misinterpreted

El-Rufai explained that the statement was neither cryptic nor coded and that it only means all accountability belongs to God

The former governor has used the quote recently on two different occasions, including the Supreme Court judgment

Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna state, has explained his message on the recent political events in Nigeria, which appeared uncleared to his audience.

The former governor said he was being misquoted on his words that “from God, we all came, and to Him we shall all return.” He added that he had observed that some people had interpreted the message as a "cryptic message."

El-Rufai explains the cryptic comment Photo Credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

El-Rufai explained that the message meant that total accountability and judgment were for the Almighty, God, and not fallible human beings. He explained that the message is clear and not cryptic or coded, as insinuated.

El-Rufai's quotes

He used the quote in response to a tweet criticising Uba Sani, his successor in Kaduna state. The former governor also used the quote while reacting to the Supreme Court judgment granting financial autonomy to local governments in Nigeria.

The former governor said:

"It seems to me that my translation of “inna lillahi wa inna ilaihir raa ji’un “, meaning “from God, we all came and to Him, we shall all return”, has been reinterpreted by those obsessed with reading me as a “cryptic message” to some unnamed persons.

"It seems that the reminder has unsettled some people and distressed a lot more. It is neither a cryptic nor a coded message. It is just a reminder of God's ultimate accountability and judgment, not that of infallible humans."

See his statement here:

Source: Legit.ng