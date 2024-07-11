Bashir El-Rufai, son of former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, warned that no political figure is immune to electoral defeat

The governor's son urged people to ignore intimidation tactics and to exercise patience amidst ongoing political challenges

Bashir emphasized the limitations of international institutions like the IMF and World Bank in rescuing the populace during critical times

Bashir El-Rufai, son of former Kaduna State governor Nasir El-Rufai, stated that no one is immune to being voted out of office by the electorate.

He cautioned that a major upset could occur in the 2027 general elections without repercussions.

A son of El-Rufai, Bashir, has sent a crucial message regarding the 2027 election Photo credit: @BashirElRufai

Source: Twitter

Bashir made this statement in a post on his X handle, @BashirElRufai on Wednesday, July 10.

He advised people to disregard the ongoing intimidations and remain patient, Vanguard reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Bashir emphasized that even institutions like the IMF and the World Bank would not be able to rescue the "people" when the time comes, adding that political strategists are irrelevant outside Lagos.

He said:

“Nobody is too big to be elected out of office by the people. It will happen & wallahi nothing will happen. So forget all these intimidations flying up and down. Let us be patient.

“Even the IMF & World Bank no go save una that time. Political strategist una. That one na for Lagos.”

In a subsequent post, Bashir clarified that he did not specifically name anyone, reaffirming his position that he refuses to endorse failed governance under the guise of divisive and perilous ethnocentric political strategies.

2027: Group speaks on why Northern region may not vote Tinubu

In another report, Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar, a chieftain of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), has said President Bola Tinubu will not get northern votes in the 2027 election.

Legit.ng reported that Abubakar, the director-general (DG) of media, Atiku The Light Organisation, expressed doubt that the southwest geopolitical zone alone can make Tinubu a two-term president.

Source: Legit.ng