Former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai has created a stir on social media after reacting to a tweet condemning his successor, Uba Sani

El-Rufai's reaction to the tweet generated mixed reactions from Nigerians, who took to the comment section of his post

The immediate past governor is currently being probed by the Kaduna state House of Assembly over N423 billion corruption allegation

Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna state, attracted attention on social media when he reacted to a tweet condemning his successor, Governor Uba Sani.

The Kaduna State House of Assembly's ad-hoc committee has submitted its report on the investigation into the administration of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Why El-Rufai, Uba Sani are fighting

The committee's chairman, Henry Zacharia, presented the findings, revealing that loans obtained by El-Rufai's administration were often used for unintended purposes and sometimes without following due process.

The report alleges that the previous administration diverted a total of N423 billion, leaving the state with significant debt.

The speaker of the Kaduna state assembly, Yusuf Liman, received the report and acknowledged the findings, which suggest widespread financial mismanagement and potential corruption during El-Rufai's tenure.

How El-Rufai joined criticism of Uba Sani

An X user identified as Imran U. Wakili OluwaFemi took to the microblogging platform and shared pictures of a dumped refuse site to suggest that the governor was not working, but the former governor quoted the tweet and reacted.

Oluwafemi wrote:

"They thought we were kidding when we said that in just a few months, Governor Uba Sani had changed Kaduna completely.

"This is the type of change we are getting from the best Governor in Nigeria."

In his reaction, El-Rufai wrote:

"From God, we all came, and to Him, we shall all return."

Some Nigerians have taken to the comment section of the former governor's post and expressed mixed reactions. Below are some of their reactions:

Abdul-Aziz Na'ibi Abubakar tweeted:

"Cook him, then cook Tinubu. You have our backing."

SportsDokita (Odogwu) said:

"But, sir, these images are from your time. There are images of these piles of rubbish from way back in 2016!

"Images of this nonsense were there during your time as Governor for 8 good years, and you did absolutely nothing about it."

FS Yusuf reacted:

"This is the Kaduna you didn’t clean. Don't form a saint here. You are using your own failure to drag @ubasanius."

Stanley Ezinna asked:

"I would love to ask what convinced Mallam that he's the right person to succeed him as governor."

A user with the handle @von_Bismack commented:

"This fight go sweet. Won't miss a moment."

