Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka will turn 90 on Saturday, July 13, and over 80 schools in Nigeria will celebrate the Nobel Laureate for one month

Interestingly, over 80 schools in Nigeria have been scheduled to celebrate Soyinka for one month with an exhibition that includes performances, stage plays, and others.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser Information and Strategy to President Tinubu, also disclosed this in a statement shared on his X page on Friday.

"PROFESSOR WOLE SOYINKA AT 90: TRIBUTE TO A NATIONAL TREASURE AND GLOBAL ICON

"I am pleased to join admirers around the world in celebrating the 90th birthday of Nigeria's iconic son and the world-renowned Professor Akinwande Oluwole Babatunde, famously known as Wole Soyinka.

"Tomorrow the 13th July will be the climax of the series of local and international activities held in his honour.

"It is also fitting we celebrate this national treasure while he is still with us.

"I am, accordingly, delighted to announce the decision of the Federal Government to rename the National Theatre in Iganmu, Surulere, as the Wole Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts.

"We do not only celebrate Soyinka’s remarkable literary achievements but also his unwavering dedication to the values of human dignity and justice," the statement read.

Ogun monarch to FG: Declare July 13 Wole Soyinka Day

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Alake of Egba Land Oba Adedotun Gbadebo told President Bola Tinubu to honour Professor Wole Soyinka.

According to the monarch, the president should declare July 13 as Soyinka Day to celebrate the contribution of the Nobel Prize winner to humanity.

Gbadebo said the federal government should honour Soyinka with the Grand Commander of Order of Niger.

