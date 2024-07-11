NLC President Joe Ajaero has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on the recent victory at the Supreme Court on local government autonomy

Ajaero extended the congratulatory message while speaking at the negotiation meeting with the president on the new minimum wage

The NLC president noted that the government must find ground between minimum wage and living wage and explained the challenges facing Nigerian workers

This was disclosed in a statement by President Tinubu's special adviser on media and publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, shortly after the meeting on Thursday.

Why minimum wage should be increased - Ajaero

At the meeting, Joe Ajaero stressed the need for an increase in the minimum wage, highlighting the difficulties faced by Nigerian workers. He emphasized the importance of finding a balance between a living wage and minimum wage.

Ajaero commended President Tinubu on the Supreme Court's judgment granting financial autonomy to local governments, saying the NLC had long advocated for this cause. He expressed gratitude for the development and acknowledged his role in bringing "light to the end of the tunnel."

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) President, Comrade Festus Osifo, raised concerns about the impact of inflation on the value of the naira. He urged the government to implement measures to address the rising cost of food and transportation, which would provide relief to citizens.

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the federal government to stop paying the local government allocations to state accounts and that elected governors do not have the power to sack elected local government chairmen.

