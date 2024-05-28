Peter Obi has hinted at a potential merger between the Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

Mr Obi emphasized that his primary concern is the well-being of Nigeria and its people

The former presidential candidate expressed openness to a merger with the PDP, provided it aims to improve governance

FCT, The 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi has discussed the possibility of a merger between the Labour Party (LP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Obi expressed gratitude to the former PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar’s statement about potentially supporting him if the presidential ticket goes to the Southeast.

Peter Obi, Atiku possible merger against 2027 Photo credit: iphone

Source: Getty Images

In an interview on NoireTV-GlobalBlackTV, the former presidential candidate also addressed the potential support from Atiku Abubakar, the PDP’s 2023 flagbearer, for a Southeast candidate in the 2027 presidential election.

“I commend him and I’m grateful for his statements, especially where he said he will support me if it (the presidential ticket) goes to the South East."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

As reported by The Punch, Mr. Obi emphasized that his primary concern is not personal ambition or political manoeuvring for the well-being of Nigeria and its people.

He said:

“I’m not desperate to be president, I’m desperate to see Nigeria work, especially for the poor people because we have a lot of potential."

Obi gives conditions for a merger

Regarding the potential merger between the PDP and LP, Obi expressed openness to the idea, provided that the goal is to improve governance in Nigeria and unlock its vast potential, BusinessDay reported.

He said:

“If the merger is to be able to govern Nigeria properly, unlock all those things that will make Nigeria a better place, I’m for it.”

Obi clarified that he is not interested in mergers or alliances solely for the sake of securing power or winning elections.

He asserted:

“If it’s just a merger for election or state capture, I’m not for it or part of it, I don’t want to be part of anything like that."

The former Anambra State governor emphasized the importance of unity and cooperation among individuals and parties, but only if the goal is to build a better Nigeria.

He said:

“It might be at the party level, it might be at the individual level, might be at any level, but we must come together to be able to build a better Nigeria.”

Kenneth Okonkwo dumps Labour Party faction

Meanwhile, in another report by Legit.ng Barrister Kenneth Okonkwo, a chieftain of LP, announced that he suspended his relationship with the Julius Abure-led faction of the opposition party on Tuesday, May 21.

The former spokesperson for the LP presidential campaign council argued that a new Nigeria is a priority for him, and he prefers to lose doing the right thing to winning doing the wrong thing.

Source: Legit.ng