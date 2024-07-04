Kaduna state governor, Uba Sani, has restored the deposed monarch, Chief Jonathan Zamuna, as the paramount ruler of Piriga in the Lere LGA

Sani announced Zamuna's reinstatement on Thursday, July 4, while noting the traditional institution plays a key role in providing stability not only in Kaduna state but also in Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that Chief Zamuna was removed from his position by the former Kaduna governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, days before the expiration of his second term in office

On Thursday, July 4, Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state reinstated Chief Jonathan Zamuna, the paramount ruler of Piriga in the Lere local government area of the state, who was dethroned by the former governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

As reported by Vanguard, the governor announced the development on Thursday during a meeting with the State Council of Chiefs.

Sani described the traditional institution as a stabilizing force in Kaduna state and the country in general.

He said:

“As proof of my commitment to the rule of law, I want to make known to you our intention to comply fully with the judgment of the court, issued on 10th June 2024, restoring the Chief of Piriga, in Lere LGA, His Royal Highness, Jonathan Zamuna to his stool.”

Recall that Chief Jonathan Zamuna was dethroned by the immediate past Governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai on May 22, 2023, a few days before the expiration of the governor’s second term tenure.

Announcing the reinstatement of the traditional ruler on Thursday, Governor Sani noted that government at all levels cannot afford to ignore the roles of royal fathers for the collaboration of good governance and security of communities within their domains, The Nation reported.

