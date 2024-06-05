Nasir El-Rufai, the former governor of Kaduna state has reacted to a recent move by the state's assembly

This is as the Kaduna Assembly's ad-hoc committee on Wednesday, June 5, submitted its report to the house and recommended the investigation and prosecution of El-Rufai and some of his cabinet members

Legit.ng reports that El-Rufai has been accused of siphoning over N400 billion during his time in office and the committee is set to investigate finances, loans and contracts awarded during his tenure

Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, has said he served with integrity. He stated this in response to the report which recommended his probe.

El-Rufai says he served Kaduna state with integrity and the probe moves is a political witch hunt

Kaduna: El-Rufai reacts to probe of his government amid debt

Legit.ng reported that on Wednesday, June 5, the Kaduna State House of Assembly's ad-hoc committee set up to investigate El-Rufai's administration, submitted its report.

Henry Zacharia, the chairman of the committee that was set up to probe all finances, loans, and contracts awarded during El-Rufai's administration, gave an account of their findings.

Receiving the report on Wednesday, the Speaker of the assembly, Yusuf Liman, said a total N423 billion was siphoned by the El-Rufai’s administration while leaving the state with huge liabilities.

The committee recommended the investigation and prosecution of El-Rufai and other indicted officials by security and anti-corruption agencies.

El-Rufai: Probe moves political witch hunt

In a swift response, El-Rufai said he is proud of his record in service, Daily Trust reported.

This was contained in a statement issued released by Muyiwa Adekeye, the media aide of the former Kaduna governor, on Wednesday.

El-Rufai expressed his disgust at the show of shame that the State House of Assembly exhibited during the sitting of the adhoc committee.

He urged all and sundry to disregard the so called probe moves as a politically motivated witch hunt which will fail, TVC News reported.

The statement reads:

“We are aware of news that the Kaduna State House of Assembly has adopted the report of the ad-hoc committee it asked to probe the El-Rufai government. We have not been availed a copy of the report, to which we would respond robustly whenever we obtain it. We affirm the integrity of the El-Rufai government and dismiss the scandalous claims being aired as the report of the committee.

“Malam El-Rufai wishes to assure discerning Nigerians that he has served Kaduna State with integrity and to the best of his capacity, assisted by a hardworking and patriotic team. He complied with all extant laws in all his activities while he was the governor. This jaundiced probe should be disregarded as the politically motivated hatchet job it is.”

