Tension in Osun as Crisis Rocks Transport Union, Chairman Attacked
- Osun State Transport Management System's chairman, Nurudeen Alowonle, has been injured in the new crisis rocking the union in the state
- Alowonle was attacked by some aggrieved members of the union who fought forcefully to remove him from his position
- The injured chairman of the transport union, who is receiving treatment at the hospital, has been accused of extorting members
Osogbo, Osun - Chairman of the Osun State Transport Management System, Nurudeen Alowonle, was on Tuesday, July 2, injured during an attack by some aggrieved members of the transport system who wanted to forcefully remove him from office.
He is currently receiving treatment in the hospital.
How Osun transport union leader was attacked
Some suspected thugs loyal to the aggrieved members had early in the morning taken control of the State Secretariat of the Union after chasing away those loyal to the Nurudeen Alowonle.
The incident caused panic for hours along Ita-Olookan to Ilesa Garage roundabout in Osogbo as residents and passers-by scampered for safety.
The incident also disrupted Commercial activities as shops and filling stations in the area were immediately closed.
Addressing Journalists during a protest, leaders of some of the aggrieved members alleged Nurudeen Alowonle of extortion in the name of Governor Ademola Adeleke and his Sister, Dupe Adeleke, to fund their Chieftancy installation as Asiwaju of Ede land
They want him removed as the chairman of the Transport Management System in the State.
Osun transport chairman denied extortion allegation
But the embattled chairman, Nurudeen Alowonle, debunked the allegations, saying those behind the attack were enemies of the Government.
For now, combined security operatives have been mobilized to the State Secretariat to maintain law and order.
It will be recalled that the state Government banned the activities of the National Union of Road Transport Workers in the state, thereby creating a State transport Management System in its place.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844