Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has vowed to unseat the senator representing the FCT at the national assembly, Ireti Kingibe, in the 2027 general elections.

The minister, reacting to the federal lawmaker's earlier claim that Abuja residents were not impressed with Wike's performance, vowed that the senator would not return to the National Assembly in 2027.

Wike said this at the official flag-off ceremony of the construction of Mabushi Bus Terminal in Abuja on Monday, July 1.

Why Wike tackles FCT senator Ireti Kingibe

Wike, who did not mention the federal lawmaker's name, warned the senator to stop criticising his successes as FCT minister.

Senator Kingibe from the Labour Party appeared on Arise TV on Monday, complaining that she was being sidelined in the running of the FCT.

Kingibe particularly claimed that her constituency was being marginalized, adding that there was no clean water for the residents of Abuja.

She also said that roads being constructed across the FCT were not addressing the needs of the majority of the people, namely healthcare, water, education, and security.

How Wike plans to fight Ireti Kingibe

Replying to the Senator, Wike said he overheard somebody, a lawmaker in the National Assembly on Arise TV in the morning, castigating the successes being recorded in FCT.

The minister said that the lawmaker particularly criticized the rot in schools and the absence of quality hospitals in the territory but challenged her to mention what she has done as a lawmaker to improve the situation in the FCT.

His comment reads in part:

“I challenge that legislator. If you are very popular, in 2027 come and run under Abuja, we will fail you.

“Do you think that what happened last time will happen again? It will not happen again."

