FCT minister Nyesom Wike has taken his fashion to a whole new level as he rocked an expensive outfit at an event recently

Wike commissioned a new project in Abuja and rocked an outfit worth over N2 million amid the current hardship in the country

A video showing the minister's outfit has gone viral, leaving many unimpressed despite the cost of the outfit

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), got many talking in the polity on Monday, July 1, as he donned a £1,499 Versace logo-patch denim midi coat.

FCT minister Nyesom Wike rocks a designer coat. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, MUK TV

Source: Facebook

As reported by PremiumTimes, the former Rivers state governor, paired the coat with blue jeans, shoes, and a cream-coloured hat, looking stylish and fashionable during the flag-off of the Mabushi Bus Terminal in Abuja on Monday.

Some of the dignitaries who graced the occasion included Mariya Mahmoud, Minister of State, FCT, and Tajudeen Abass, Speaker of the House of Representatives.

The cost of Wike's outfit

According to the report, the Versace denim midi coat is a chic blend of classic and contemporary.

Checks by PremiumTimes revealed that the designer coat costs £1,499 or about N2.9 million according to official exchange rates.

Interestingly, Wike looked stylish as he paired the outfit with blue jeans, blue shoes and a cream-coloured hat.

Nigerians react as Wike rocks expensive outfit

A video of Wike's outfit during the event has been greeted with mixed reactions. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions on X below;

@fauzybash tweeted:

"If only money could buy charisma."

@amos_nandul tweeted:

"Common 35k wage award approved by the federal government you cannot pay."

@farouk_Aliyuu tweeted:

"Our money."

@Sulaiman_Muhmmd tweeted:

"Una no serious at all."

Video showing Wike's outfit go viral

Watch the video showing the outfit Wike rocked; Wike tackled a federal lawmaker in the video.

Wike threatens FCT senator

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Nyesom Wike vowed to unseat the senator representing the FCT at the national assembly, Ireti Kingibe, in the 2027 general elections.

The minister, reacting to the federal lawmaker's earlier claim that Abuja residents were not impressed with Wike's performance, vowed that the senator would not return to the National Assembly in 2027.

This is after Senator Kingibe from the Labour Party appeared on Arise TV on Monday, complaining that she was being sidelined in the running of the FCT.

Source: Legit.ng