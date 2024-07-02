Comrade Yakubu Garba, Niger state deputy governor has been thrown into deep sorrow following the death of his wife

Hajiya Zainab Garba reportedly passed on to the great beyond in the wee hours on Tuesday, July 2

In a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Malam Bologi Ibrahim, in Minna on Tuesday, Governor Umaru Bago expressed his sorrow over the passing of Hajiya Zainab Garba

Niger state deputy governor, Comrade Yakubu Garba, has lost his wife, Hajiya Zainab Garba.

The Nation reported that Hajiya Garba died in the early hours of Tuesday, July 2.

Niger governor reacts as deputy loses wife

Confirming the sad development, Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, in a condolence message to his deputy, expressed sadness over Hajiya Garba's death.

The message was signed by Bologi Ibrahim, chief press secretary, to the governor of Niger state and made available to newsmen on Tuesday via his X page.

According to Ibrahim, the Niger state governor, described her death as a great loss to the state.

The governor noted that this is indeed devastating news and a trying moment not only for his Deputy but also for the government and the entire people of Niger state.

While commiserating with his Deputy over the loss, the governor encouraged him to see the demise of his wife as an act of Allah and be consoled by the fact that the deceased lived a good life.

He said the State Executive Council shares in his loss and will provide every needed support at this moment of grief while praying to Allah to forgive all the shortcomings of the deceased and grant her Aljanna Firdausi.

The statement reads:

"FARMER GOVERNOR UMARU BAGO MOURNS THE WIFE OF HIS DEPUTY HAJIYA ZAINAB GARBA

"Niger State Governor, farmer Mohammed Umaru Bago has expressed sadness over the death of the wife of his Deputy, Hajiya Zainab Garba.

"The Governor, in a condolence message, described the death of the wife of his Deputy as a great loss to the State.

"He also prayed that Allah will comfort his Deputy, and all Nigerlites."

