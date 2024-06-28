Report Fact checks Claim Tribunal Judges Were Offered Bribes to Give Judgement on 2023 Election
- Claims have appeared online saying Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem said that Bola Tinubu had “failed”
- The poster said the 2023 presidential election petition tribunal had been offered tempting bribes
- A fact-checking platform investigated the claim and shared its findings in a report published on Friday, June 28
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and public journalism in Nigeria.
FCT, Abuja - A Facebook post attributed a controversial statement to Justice Monica Bolna'an Dongban-Mensem, the president of the court of appeal.
Legit.ng recalls that in September 2023, the presidential election tribunal rejected challenges by opposition leaders to Bola Ahmed Tinubu's win in the February 2023 disputed poll.
The post reads:
"Just In: I oversees (sic) the worst Presidential election petition since the history of Nigeria, the money offered to us, was what no judge can overlook, Tinubu failed woefully - Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem purportedly express regret.”
Verification of the claim about 2023 election
The claim can also be found here, and here.
But is it true that after the appeal court president said the 2023 presidential election tribunal was offered bribes? A fact-checking platform, Africa Check, investigated.
Following its scrutiny, the fact-checking platform ruled that there is no evidence that Justice Dongban-Mensem made the statement attributed to her.
