Former spokesman for the Atiku Abubakar/Ifeanyi Okowa presidential campaign, Daniel Bwala, has explained the reason for supporting President Bola Tinubu

According to Bwala, he is supporting President Tinubu because the 2023 presidential elections are over

He stated this why reacting to a video of an interview uploaded by Arise News on YouTube on Wednesday, June 5

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Former spokesman for the Atiku Abubakar/Ifeanyi Okowa presidential campaign in the 2023 election, Daniel Bwala, has called Arise News for putting out a video which is out of context to the public.

Bwaya said the main point of his interview with the broadcast station was not reflected in the topic of the video.

He accused Arise TV of going after “optics and traction.”

The lawyer-turned-politician stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @BwalaDaniel on Wednesday, June 5.

“It is so funny that what was the crux of our interview was never reflected in the topic of the video, but out of context topic is put for the optics and traction.”

Arise TV via its YouTube channel quoted Bwala as saying “I was always a Tinubu loyalist before I moved to Atiku. Going back to President Tinubu is just going back to who I know.”

Reacting to the quote, the public analyst said he decided to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu because the elections are over.

“Funny my choice to support President Tinubu is because the elections are over”

Nigerians react

Legit.ng compiled few reactions from Nigerians.

@Ogundele_keni

Yeah, elections are over and the consequences are here.

@NaphtaliKusa

But you were the one that always talk against PBAT now what makes the difference.

@ARjerimi

Don't you think it is working against your principal in the next coming election the fact that you will be promoting the person that you were attacking. How do you even reconcile that with your conscience?

Why minimum wage should be about N250,000, Bwala

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bwala said the minimum wage should be about N250,000.

Bwala, however, said it is not realistic because there is no money to sustain a monthly salary payment.

He added that the proposed N60,000 minimum can't do much based on the high rate of inflation in the country

