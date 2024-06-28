Former Kaduna Senator Shehu Sani has made a revelation about his early days when he was an activist, fighting for democracy and locked behind bars

Sani narrated how he saved former President Olusegun Obasanjo from the wrath of prison inmates at Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison in 1995

He also disclosed how Ken Saro-Wiwa was brought into Port-Harcourt prison and hanged, saying “I could see them from the window”

FCT, Abuja - A former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has narrated how he shielded ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo from being assaulted by inmates of the Kirikiri Maximum Security prison in 1995.

Shehu Sani, Obasanjo and Shehu Musa Yar’Adua were moved to prison

He spoke during a lecture in Abuja on Thursday, June 27.

As reported by Daily Trust, Sani was among the pro-democracy activists and dissidents who were rounded up and jailed by the military junta led by Sani Abacha, who was president from 1993 to 1998.

Obasanjo, who was Nigeria’s Head of State from 1976 to 1979 and returned as civilian president in 1999–2007, was arrested in 1995 for allegedly plotting a coup and jailed.

While recounting events from the era, Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, said he, Shehu Musa Yar’Adua and Obasanjo were moved to Kirikiri prison after their arrests.

"They insulted Obasanjo"

According to him, armed robbers in prison began shouting and insulting the former president when they saw him, Daily Trust reported.

Sani added that he “talked to the inmates to calm down, that no matter their grievances with Obasanjo, he was now an inmate”.

“In 1995, a team of soldiers, policemen and DSS visited my house in Kaduna. It was a journey that began and lasted for four years.

“We were then allocated our cells. When the armed robbers there saw Obasanjo, they started shouting and insulting him. Naturally, for those of us who were human rights activists, we were popular with inmates. I told him, ‘You are a commander outside, but this is where I command’. I then talked to the inmates to calm down, that no matter their grievances with Obasanjo, he was now an inmate,” Sani recounted.

