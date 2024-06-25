Court Approves Extradition of Nigerian to US, Details Emerge
- A high court in Lagos has granted an application by Nigerian authorities for the extradition of one Samuel Abiodun to the United States
- Legit.ng reports that Abiodun will face trial for alleged conspiracy to commit money laundering and wire fraud
- While Abiodun denied the allegations, the court found that the FG provided sufficient evidence to show that Abiodun had a case to answer in America
Ikeja, Lagos state - A federal high court in Lagos has asked Lateef Fagbemi, the attorney-general of the federation (AGF), to extradite one Samuel Olasunkanmi Abiodun to the United States (US).
As reported by The Nation in a recent report, Abidoun's extradition was approved over alleged money laundering and wire fraud.
Akintayo Aluko, the presiding judge, gave the directive after an extradition application filed by Kehinde Fagbemi, a legal practitioner from the federal ministry of justice.
Aluko ruled that the federal government filed sufficient evidence to prove that Abiodun has a case to answer in the US.
News Central also noted the development.
Justice Aluko held:
“Leveraging on the decision of the apex court, the extradition treaty between the United States of America and Great Britain signed in London on December 22, 1931, is recognised as binding on Nigeria and enforceable in the instant case.
“Against the background of the foregoing, the sole issue in this judgment is resolved in favour of the applicant against the respondent."
2 Nigerian siblings extradited to US
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that two Nigerian siblings, Samuel Ogoshi, 22, and Samson Ogoshi, 20, were extradited to the US to face prosecution for sexually extorting numerous young men and teenage boys in the Western District of Michigan and across the USA.
Mark Totten, the Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, disclosed this development.
