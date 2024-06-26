It's double celebration for David Adeleke as his 2019 hit track '1 Milli' re-enters many charts several years after its release

The singer held his traditional wedding with the love of his life, Chioma Adeleke, on Tuesday, June 25

The new development about his previous hit track has netizens commenting massively and heaping praises on the singer

After six years of release, David Adeleke, as his 2019 hit track '1 Milli', re-enters many charts a day after his traditional wedding to Chioma Adeleke.

Legit.ng earlier reported beautiful stories about Davido and Chioma's wedding, which has been the only issue trending on social media for days.

Davido's '1 Milli' is back on the global music charts. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Chioma looked stunning in her hand-beaded magenta Aso-oke, while Davido appeared dapper in his burgundy Aso-Oke agbada style.

However, the more exciting news for the singer is that his 2019 hit track, "1 Milli," off his album A Good Time, is now back on the charts.

The song made a re-debut as number 19 in Liberia, 50 in Sierra Leone, and 159 in Nigeria. That is not all; it also made an appearance on Shazam as number 46 in Nigeria and 84 in Ghana. This is amazing news for Davido, his fans, and music lovers across the globe.

See the post here:

It will be recalled that the singer dedicated the song to Chioma, where he teased her about paying her bride's price.

Now that it is officially done, the song is being given more significance, which is evident in its new performance on the music charts.

How Nigerians reacted to '1 Milli' news

See how fans reacted below:

@everythingfabricng:

"Man is spending money and seeing his money back asap."

@hightension__:

"Their daddy."

@ayofeonline:

"Me self replay the song since yesterday one love."

@adewunmi9866:

"That song with assurance suppose dey chat by now."

@ibr0ofdubai:

"Ori Ade Baba Imade."

@kabbayvonne:

"Who is their daddy."

