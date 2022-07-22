The strength and popularity of Adeleke's family cannot be underestimated in Osun politics. This family have been making waves in Nigeria’s space, including academic, politics and entertainment

Isiaka Adeleke was Osun's first democratically elected civilian governor before the third republic's dissolution.

Isiaka did not only make himself popular but also the family name. This was sustained by the philanthropic gene that runs in the family.

How Ademola became more popular than Aregbesola in Osun Photo Credit: Rauf Aregbesola

Source: Facebook

When the All Progressives Congress (APC) took over Osun state’s political space, Isiaka, alongside his brother, Ademola Adeleke a.k.a ‘Ademola D Dancer’, the 2022 Osun governor-elect, joined the ruling party.

In an old video going around on the internet, Ademola, who became popular with his dance, can be seen dancing with his uncle during one of the campaigns for APC.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Isiaka, who was then a senator and already nursing the ambition to govern the state again, died of a heart attack on April 23, 2017, and his death brought Ademola to the limelight in Osun Politics.

Upon Isiaka's death, the Adeleke's family agreed that Ademola should continue the tenure of the late senator but APC chieftains, headed by the then governor, Rauf Aregbesola, deferred that someone else should fill in the position and not necessarily from the Adeleke.

This sounds like an insult to the Adelekes, and they dumped the APC to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Aregbesola, the then governor and now minister of interior, felt he was popular enough and gave the senatorial ticket to Mudasiru Hussein from Ejigbo.

Unfortunately, the governor’s popularity cannot compete with the Adelekes and APC lost Osun west senatorial district in the bye-election to Ademola Adeleke of the PDP.

Fast to 2018, when the Aregbesola-led APC in Osun state presented Gboyega Oyetola in a contest, Ademola Adeleke decided to take part.

The Osun 2018 contest, which was wider and bigger than the senatorial election, saw the Aregbesola-led APC being defeated by Ademola Adeleke, but the election was declared inconclusive by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Oyetola was declared the winner of the rerun election, but the process was faulted by both the local and international observers.

On July 16 this year, Ademola Adeleke and Oyetola returned battlefield in a contest where Aregbesola was not even bold to come out and vote. He won in a landslide victory.

Source: Legit.ng