A coalition of local human rights groups, the Human Rights Advocacy Crusaders (HRAC), has called for the neutrality and impartiality of the Police and other security agencies.

The group emphasized that taking sides in the crisis could escalate violence and lead to further clashes between supporters of different parties, potentially resulting in loss of lives and destruction of property.

Fubara has taken steps to root out all remnants of Wike holdings in the state. Image: Fb/Nigeria Police Force/Sir Siminalayi Fubara/Nyesome Wike

In a statement signed by Pastor Jerry King Nicholas, HRAC highlighted the constitutional basis of the current impasse.

The crisis began after the tenure of local government chairmen, vice-chairmen, and councillors expired.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara responded by directing heads of administration in the 23 local government areas to take over, followed by the swearing-in of caretaker chairpersons as stipulated by the law.

Despite this, some outgoing chairmen have insisted on retaining their positions, creating a tense standoff.

Group backs claim with constitution

Nicholas reiterated that the tenure expiration of these local government officials is a constitutional matter.

He pointed out that both the 1999 Constitution and Section 9(1) of the Rivers State Local Government Law No 5 of 2018 prescribe a three-year tenure for local government chairmen, with a possibility of a second term.

He further noted that a recent law, No 2 of 2024, which sought to extend the tenure of outgoing chairmen by six months, had been invalidated by Justice D.G. Kio of the state High Court.

"This means that the outgoing chairmen cannot rely on a non-existent law to continue in office," Nicholas stated.

HRAC’s statement urges security agents to uphold the rule of law and prevent any form of violence.

The group stressed the importance of allowing the democratic process to proceed without interference.

"We also urge the former chairmen and others who are still eligible to seek re-election into the councils whenever elections are scheduled by the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, rather than resorting to violence," Nicholas added.

