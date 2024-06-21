Atiku Abubakar's former aide, Daniel Bwala has thrown a heavy swipe at Peter Obi, the Labour Party flagbearer in the 2023 election

Former spokesman for the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign in the 2023 election, Daniel Bwala, has heavily criticised Peter Obi, following the meeting between ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and First Lady Remi Tinubu.

Peter Obi, Obasanjo and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, @BwalaDaniel

Bwala tackles Obi after Obasanjo met with Remi Tinubu

Bwala, in a post shared on its page on Monday, June 17, said the photograph of Tinubu’s wife with Obasanjo would give the flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 lection Obi, a sleepless night.

Recall that Obasanjo, visited the First Lady at the president’s Ikoyi residence in Ikoyi, Lagos on Monday, to pay Sallah homage.

This comes days after the former President was seen wearing a cap with Tinubu’s insignia engraved on it.

But during the 2023 presidential election, Obasanjo had backed Obi despite a visit by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and some Afenifere leaders to seek his support. His recent action described as his loyalty to Tinubu, family has sparked concern.

Reacting to the recent meeting between Obasanjo and Remi Tinubu, Bwala said some pentecostal bishops have also backed away from Obi.

He also noted that Obi's ally, Pat Utomi, would abandon him.

The PDP chieftain tweeted:

"This picture would give sleepless night to Mr P alias “Greengory’ . @PeterObi. I personally know of three prominent Pentecostal Bishops that have also abandoned him and his ‘take back your country hate speech”

"My big uncle Pat Utomi would soon abandon him too. Mark my words."

Daniel Bwala calls Obi the political deceiver-in-chief

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barrister Daniel Bwala, a former spokesperson for the Atiku campaign in the 2023 election, described Obi as "the political deceiver-in-chief".

Bwala, an open supporter of President Tinubu and a member of the PDP, commented on Obi's visit to Atiku.

His comments prompted counteractions from some netizens.

