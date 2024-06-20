Video Showed South Africa President Shunning Tinubu During Inauguration in Pretoria? Fact Emerges
- A viral video of President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa purportedly ignoring Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the former's inauguration has caused a stir on the internet
- In the video, Ramaphosa, who was sworn in for a second term, can be seen exchanging handshakes with dignitaries on the front row while Tinubu was on the second row next to Samia Hassan, president of Tanzania, and other leaders
- A fact-checking platform investigated the claim of Ramaphosa 'snubbing' Tinubu and shared its findings in a report published on Thursday, June 20
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism in Nigeria and worldwide.
Pretoria, South Africa - Cyril Ramaphosa was sworn in for another term as South Africa’s president on Wednesday, June 19.
The 71-year-old took the oath of office before chief justice Raymond Zondo in the Nelson Mandela amphitheatre at the 111-year-old Union Buildings in the capital, Pretoria.
Several heads of state attended the event, including Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Angola’s Joao Lourenco, the Republic of the Congo’s Denis Sassou Nguesso, and Eswatini’s King Mswati III.
Subsequently, a tweet by a prominent Nigerian opposition figure, Aisha Yesufu, criticising President Tinubu has sparked an online exchange with the presidency.
Yesufu in a post on her verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Wednesday, June 19, claimed that Tinubu was disgraced and snubbed by Ramaphosa at the South African leader's inauguration ceremony.
Sharing a YouTube video, Yesufu wrote:
“My people say pikin wey no hear word for house, na for outside dem go disgrace am! Tinubu disgraced once again In South Africa."
As of the time of publishing this report, Yesufu's post has garnered 268,000 views, 667 replies, 1,200 reposts, and more than 3,000 likes.
In the same vein, another well-followed X user, @MissPearls, posted the video in question with the caption:
“Ashiwaju looking lost as Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa ignores him while thanking others for gracing his inauguration!”
Some other netizens also put up the claim.
Considering the clip trended on X, a fact-checking platform, Dubawa decided to scrutinise it.
Following its scrutiny, the media platform concluded that the claim that President Tinubu was ignored by President Ramaphosa is false.
It ruled:
"The video clip circulating online does not capture the full context of the event. Ramaphosa did acknowledge and greet President Tinubu and other guests after the National Anthem was taken."
Source: Legit.ng
