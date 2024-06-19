The Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group (NDMG) has nominated Governor Siminalayi Fubara for the Nobel Peace Prize

Port Harcourt, Rivers state—The Nigerians in Diaspora Monitoring Group (NDMG) has named Governor Siminalayi Fubara a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize.

A statement on Monday, June 17, signed by Dr. Markson Martins, stated that the recognition aligned with his efforts to uphold democracy and prevent illegality in Rivers State.

This was as Fubara submitted the names of council Caretakers Committees to the Victor Oko-Jumbo-led state House of Assembly for screening and confirmation, The Guardian reported.

Martins also commended the governor for his bravery, decisiveness, and quick action, directing the heads of Local Government Administration (LGA) to take over the 23 council areas.

This followed Governor Fubara's directive for elected local government chairmen, vice chairmen, and councillors to step down after their three-year tenure ended on Monday, June 17.

However, amid the ongoing crisis affecting local government leadership in Rivers state, Fubara called an emergency security meeting, Vanguard reported.

Martins applauded the governor for skillfully preventing potential criminal activities and maintaining law and order, ensuring a peaceful transition.

Martins highlighted that Fubara embodies the essence of the Nobel Peace Prize, demonstrating his steadfast commitment to democracy, stability, and the well-being of his people.

The group further urged other Nigerian leaders to emulate Governor Fubara's outstanding leadership by prioritizing the rule of law, democracy, and the peaceful resolution of conflicts.

Martins said:

"His actions have not only maintained peace in Rivers State but also bolstered public confidence in the government. We call on the Nobel Committee to acknowledge Governor Fubara's remarkable achievements and grant him the Nobel Peace Prize.

"His leadership serves as a beacon of hope for Nigeria and Africa, and this honor would inspire him and other leaders to prioritize peace, democracy, and the greater good.

"We urge other Nigerian leaders to emulate Governor Fubara's outstanding leadership by prioritizing the rule of law, democracy, and the peaceful resolution of conflicts."

Rivers gov, Fubara orders LG heads to take over 23 councils

In a related development, Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers, on Tuesday morning, June 18, directed heads of administration in the 23 local government areas (LGAs) to take charge of the councils.

This follows the expiration of the tenure of elected chairmen, their deputies, and councillors who were mostly loyal to the immediate past Rivers state governor and current FCT minister, Nyesom Wike.

