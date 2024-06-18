Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers, has directed heads of local government administration to immediately take charge of the 23 council areas of the state

Legit.ng reports that this follows the expiration of the statutory three-year tenure of the elected local government chairmen, vice chairmen and councillors on Monday, June 17, 2024

Governor Fubara gave the directive in a statewide broadcast in government house, Port Harcourt, on Tuesday, June 18

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers, on Tuesday morning, June 18, directed heads of administration in the 23 local government areas (LGAs) to take charge of the councils.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, Governor Fubara's directive is with effect from Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

This follows the expiration of the tenure of elected chairmen, their deputies, and councillors who were mostly loyal to the immediate past Rivers state governor and current FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, AIT noted.

In the broadcast, the governor said:

“As we move forward in making sure that the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria is upheld, and that law and order is maintained as we continue to strive to provide leadership and direction for our people, I hereby direct heads of local government administration (HLGAs) to continue to provide leadership in their respective local government areas.

“Heads of local government administration (HLGAs) are hereby directed to immediately take charge of the councils with renewed vigor and readiness to serve and await further directives as we navigate towards even greater accomplishments together."

