Siminalayi Fubara-led Rivers state government has described the report that a state High Court sitting in Port Harcourt delivered a judgment declaring the 27 lawmakers led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule as members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as misleading and false.

The Attorney-General of the state and Commissioner for Justice, Dagogo Israel Iboroma, said the suit before the court did not seek to declare the seats of Amaewhule and 26 others vacant.

Governor Fubara debunked the court judgment, saying Martins Amaewhule's faction are members of the PDP Photo Credit: @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

He said:

“As Hon. Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice and 3rd defendant in SUIT NO DHC/20/CS/2024, my attention has been drawn to a recent judgment. This suit did not seek to declare the seat of Martins Amaewhule and 26 others in the Rivers State House of Assembly vacant."

He went on to say that the court struck out the suit over lack of locus standi and jurisdiction. The suit was also dismissed over abuse of court processes, as it denied the trial court jurisdiction to adjudicate on the case.

According to the commissioner, the report that Martins Amaewhule and 26 others are members of the Rivers State House of Assembly and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is misleading.

The Court, in a ruling on Monday, June 10, struck out a suit filed by Wosa Amadi and three others seeking to declare the seats of the 27 lawmakers vacant following their defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in December 2003.

Delivering its judgement, the presiding judge, Justice Okogbule Gbasam, ruled that Martin Amaewhule and the 26 other lawmakers are still members of the PDP.

Source: Legit.ng