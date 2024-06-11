The Domestic Transparency Watch has urged the Rivers state government to reject a court ruling that reinstated 26 lawmakers who defected from the PDP to the APC

The group's president, Adam Biu, called the ruling "shocking" and a "blatant display of political misconduct"

Biu also called on the National Judicial Council to investigate the judgment, stating that the people of Rivers state deserve justice

FCT, Abuja - The Domestic Transparency Watch on Tuesday, June 11, urged the Rivers state government to reject a court ruling reinstating 26 lawmakers who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The group's president, Adam Biu, said in a statement that the lawmakers' defection violated Section 109(1)(g) and (2) of Nigeria's constitution.

"The Rivers State High Court's ruling is shocking and a blatant display of political misconduct," Biu said.

"We urge the state government to reject and challenge the ruling in the best interest of the people of Rivers state."

Legit.ng reported that a Rivers state high court, Port Harcourt division, dismissed the suit seeking to declare the 25 lawmakers' seats vacant on Monday, June 10.

However, Biu urged Governor Siminalayi Fubara to challenge the judgment.

"The Domestic Transparency Watch is deeply concerned by the level of rascality being contemplated by the former members of the Rivers State House of Assembly, who are currently in a state of confusion and disarray," the statement added.

Rivers: NJC asked to investigate judgement

Meanwhile, the group also joined calls for the National Judicial Council (NJC) to investigate the judgment.

"The people of Rivers State deserve justice, and this illegality should not be tolerated," Biu said.

"The actions taken by the 26 lawmakers led by Martin Amaewhule and their supporters to obtain this ruling is not only a blatant display of political misconduct but also a deliberate attempt to disrupt the state by undermining the law."

Governor Fubara denies court judgment

Meanwhile, the Fubara-led Rivers state government earlier described the reports of the court ruling on the 26 lawmakers as misleading and false.

The Attorney-General of the state and Commissioner for Justice, Dagogo Israel Iboroma, said the suit before the court did not seek to declare the lawmakers vacant.

