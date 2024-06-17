Reno Omokri said former President, Olusegun Obasanjo used Peter Obi to divide PDP during the 2023 presidential election

The former presidential aide said Obasanjo used a military strategy called divide and conquer against PDP because he does not like Atiku Abubakar

He stated this after Obasanjo, who supported Obi in 2023 visited First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, said it is obvious that Labpor Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi was used during the 2023 general election.

Omokri stated after former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, paid a visit to the First Lady, senator Oluremi Tinubu on Sallah Celebration.

Omokri said Obasanjo used Peter Obi to divide PDP during 2023 election Photo credit: @KukoyiBusola/@renoomokri

Source: Twitter

He said Obasanjo announced his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, first by wearing a cap with Tinubu’s logo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @renoomokri.

Omokri said Obasanjo supporting Obi was a strategy to divide the votes of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because he does not like Atiku Abubakar.

“President Obasanjo does not like our candidate. But he is a strategist. He knew that if he came out openly against our candidate in the Peoples Democratic Party, it would win him sympathy votes during both the primaries and the general election. So, what did he do?

“He supported Peter Obi, knowing Obi stood no chance. His only purpose was to divide the PDP's votes and ensure that the person he was against did not win.”

The controversial personality said Atiku would have won the 2023 election if not for the divide-and-conquer strategy used by Obasanjo.

“It is a military strategy called divide and conquer. If not for Peter Obi, Waziri Atiku Abubakar would have won the #NigerianElections2023”

APC blasts Obasanjo for criticising Tinubu's govt

In another report by Legit.ng, the ruling All-Progressives Congress (APC) criticised Obasanjo's disapproval of the President Tinubu-led administration’s policies.

The ex-president earlier faulted Tinubu’s decision to remove petroleum subsidy and float the naira.

In a statement released to journalists on Sunday, May 26, by Kehinde Akinyemi, his special assistant on media, Obasanjo said although Tinubu’s policies were necessary, they were poorly executed.

Source: Legit.ng