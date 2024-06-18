Members of the National Assembly visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the occasion of the Sallah celebration

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the house of representatives, Tajudeen Abbas led the lawmakers to Lagos state

Nigerians have reacted to the legislative visit to President Tinubu at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos state

Ikoyi, Lagos state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu received members of the National Assembly at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos state on Monday, June 17.

The federal lawmakers were led by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, and Speaker of the house of representatives, Tajudeen Abbas.

Tinubu receives members of the National Assembly in Lagos Photo credit: @NGRPresident

This was disclosed via the Presidency X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @NGRPresident.

The post was accompanied by several photos of the visit.

The Presidency simply wrote:

"President Tinubu Receives Members of the National Assembly Led by the Senate President and Speaker"

Nigerians react as lawmakers visit Tinubu

Legit.ng compiled some reactions from Nigerians as the federal lawmakers paid Sallah homage to President Tinubu.

@SeyiPharez

But you guys see almost every day...why wasting state funds to come to Lagos in numbers...June 12, you saw each other!

Please let's be prudent with the state funds!

@OARealtors

I read in the news that @NGRPresident's Eid message centered on sacrifice. Then, I asked, what sacrifice has he made or is he making for Nigerians but he is here talking about sacrifice. Nigerians are the only ones that should make sacrifices, not the rulers.

@TheEbayMichael

One day na one day, monkey go go market, e no go return.

@akaneb

Why can't they earn civil servant's salary for a month?

@omeizam0

lol

Wetin be all these nitori Olohun

Kai

A nation that has failed to wake up.

@DapoGrey

The sycophancy of Nigerian politics

Obasanjo visits Oluremi Tinubu on Sallah celebration

Legit.ng earlier reported that First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, received former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on the occasion of the Sallah celebration.

Obasanjo facilitated with the First Lady on the celebration of Eid al-Adha, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice on Monday, June 17.

Nigerians have reacted after the photo of Obasanjo and Senator Oluremi from the visit emerged online

