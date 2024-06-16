Sam Amadi criticizes President Tinubu's administration for poor initial staffing, lacking the necessary technical and ethical expertise

FCT, Abuja - Sam Amadi, a prominent political analyst, has strongly criticized President Bola Tinubu's administration, describing its first year in office as a failure due to poor policy-making and implementation.

This follows recent disturbing statistics showing that the country's economy is currently dwindling and calls for rescue as a matter of urgency.

For example, petrol, which sold for N185 or N238, now sells for N701, diesel now sells for N1,415, food inflation has doubled to over 40 per cent, inflation in itself is over 33 per cent, and our foreign reserves have drastically reduced since Tinubu came into power.

Reacting to the aforementioned indices, Amadi, who spoke exclusively to Legit.ng on Saturday, June 15, emphasised that the government's foundation was flawed from the start, citing inadequate staffing at the highest levels.

He said:

"In my view, I think the Tinubu administration has not performed well. The government was set up badly, in terms of staffing at the highest level;

"From the chief of staff to the special advisers, we have not seen the quality of technical and ethical expertise required at this time to deal with Nigeria's complex and complicated problems."

Ethical and corruption concerns

Amadi also criticized the administration's ethical standards, noting that Tinubu's background raised concerns about corruption.

Amadi argued that the president failed to signal a fresh start through his appointments and policy statements.

"The president himself came with baggage, some baggage of issues around corruption, and he needed to signal a new beginning by both the people he brought to government and the policies he advocated.

"We didn't see that clarity in the ethical bearing of the government; rather, the ethical signalling was worse. We saw the Senate President and the appointment of ministers who had clear cases with the EFCC."

Policy incoherence and contradictions

Amadi further criticized the administration's policy articulation, describing it as incoherent and contradictory.

He highlighted two core economic policies—floating the naira and removing subsidies—as examples of poorly executed strategies.

He asserted:

"The present policy articulation has been incoherent and contradictory at times. The way the two core economic policies—floating of the naira and subsidy removal—were carried out suggests a lack of depth in the policy thinking, indicates the lack of pragmatism in policy management, and perhaps confusion everywhere."

Policy reversals and ineffectiveness

The frequent reversals of policies have also been a point of contention for Amadi, who described these actions as scandalizing and embarrassing.

"We have seen recurring reversals of policies and sometimes some scandalizing and embarrassing moments of policies articulated today and then pulled back again.

"I think the last year has been an exercise in incoherence and ineffectiveness in terms of policies to address the crisis, whether it is security or economic stagnation or even national disunity. So, it is a failing one year."

