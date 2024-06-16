Human rights activist Deji Adeyanju criticized the House of Representatives' proposal to create two vice presidential offices

Adeyanju argued that amending the constitution through a bill is not feasible, highlighting that the VP's office is a constitutionally established role

Adeyanju pointed out that many politicians treat public office as a source of income rather than a voluntary service

Adeyanju who spoke exclusively with Legit.ng, on Saturday, June 15, questioned the relevance of such a move amidst the pressing economic issues facing the nation.

Adeyanju address rep members Photo credit: @Naija_PR/Deji Adeyanju

Source: UGC

He asked:

"Is that going to solve the hunger problems? The skyrocketed prices in food items. How does that bring down the price of the dollar and the devaluation of the naira? How will that change the cost of garri in Wuse market, or Balogun market in Lagos?"

"How does that reduce crude oil thefts in the Niger Delta region? We seem not to get our priorities right as a nation."

Constitutional Concerns

Speaking further, Adeyanju wondered if the proposal to create 2 vice presidential offices, was an attempt to amend the constitution.

He said:

"The office of the vice president is a constitutional creation. How can a bill amend the express provision of the constitution?

"The offices of the president, vice president, and even the ministers are all creations of the constitution. So what are we talking about?"

Lack of legislative understanding

Adeyanju criticized the competence of some members of the parliament, stating:

"We just have so many laymen in the parliament who do not understand legislation and who do not have any business being legislators."

Call for voluntary public service

Adeyanju suggested that the motivation behind many politicians' careers is financial gain rather than genuine public service, stressing that the work of a legislator should be voluntary and not seen as a career.

He said:

"If the method of service to the nation was purely voluntary, many of these people currently using the national assembly and public offices as a source of income would not be interested in serving the fatherland or motherland, as the case may be.

"Public offices have become a source of employment, which should not be. It should be sacrificial. But, we now have career politicians who, without that, would have been jobless. Because they are idle, they will now be looking for funny bills to introduce to justify their pay."

