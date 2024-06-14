Senator Shehu Sani has made some clarification about the Kaduna state governor who fought for democracy struggle the June 12 struggle

Sani said he wasn't referring to Mallam Nasir El-Rufai but the current Kaduna governor, Senator Uba Sani

The former federal lawmaker said El-Rufai was not known and was never a part of the June 12 struggle

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, said he did not refer to the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai at a dinner hosted in honour of the pro-democracy struggle.

Legit.ng recalls that Sani said though the former governor was there for him and others when they were in prison.

Sani says El-Rufai is unknown during the June 12 struggle Photo credit: Shehu Sani/Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai

He stated this while speaking at the dinner of the pro-democracy advocates during the June 12 struggle.

Sani clarified that he was talking about the present governor, Senator Uba Sani and not El-Rufai.

He said Governor Uba maintained the contact between those in prison and their families.

The former federal lawmaker made this clarification via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @ShehuSani on Friday, June 14.

Sani said Governor Uba kept in touch with the pro-democracy and progressive forces, until he was later nabbed by the DSS.

He said Uba continued after he was released and was rearrested and beaten by the police.

Sani said El-Rufai is unknown during the June 12 struggle for democracy in Nigeria.

“What I said at the venue of the democracy day event was that; the Man who stood for us during our years in prison, in the 90s, was the Present Governor of Kaduna state and NOT the immediate past one. Governor Uba maintained the contact between us and our families and took the baton of the struggle to Northern Nigeria. He kept in touch with the pro-democracy and progressive forces, until he was later nabbed by the DSS, released and again arrested and beaten by the Police.”

He added by saying:

“The former Kaduna Governor is unknown during the struggle.”

